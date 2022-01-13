Shore Physicians Group OB/GYN Midwifery Services offers free Women’s Health and Cervical Cancer screenings

This event is part of the NJ Cancer Education and Early Detection program and is open to women age 21 and over. Those interested should schedule an appointment by calling 609-653-3484. Exams will include a clinical breast exam, pelvic exam and a Pap test and will take place at Shore Physicians Group OB/GYN Midwifery Services located at 2605 Shore Road, Northfield.

According to the CDC, the total number of women’s cancer screenings through its National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program for women with low incomes who are uninsured or underinsured declined by more than 80% for cervical and breast cancer screenings during April 2020, compared to the previous five year averages that same month. Although this was largely due to the closure or temporary suspension of screening sites, many women got off track with their annual women’s health and cancer screenings. It is critical that women get back on track with their cervical and breast cancer screenings to prevent delayed diagnoses, poor health outcomes, and more cancer disparities in women who are already experiencing health inequity.