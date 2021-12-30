Shore Physicians Group introduces OB/GYN midwifery services

McGrath and Stanley are eager to bring their expertise to Shore Physicians Group.

“As Certified Nurse Midwives, we see ourselves as partners in our client’s pregnancy journey. We work with our clients to help them develop and achieve their birth wish list while also educating them and helping them manage expectations,” said McGrath.

Stanley added, “Pregnancy, puberty and menopause are normal physiological processes for women, not medical conditions. We support our clients through these experiences to help eliminate fear and empower them to be a part of their OB/GYN care. When there are medical complications related to these normal life processes, we will treat them or seamlessly collaborate with specialists and physicians when necessary to ensure they receive that advanced care.”

McGrath received her RN/BSN degree from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and her Masters in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania. She completed Georgetown University’s WHNP/Nurse Midwifery Program in 2014. She comes to Shore Physicians Group most recently from AtlantiCare Physician Group OBGYN, where she provided a full-scope midwifery practice.