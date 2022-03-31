Shore Nurse Hazel Hughes is March Employee of the Month

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center announced that Hazel Hughes, BSN, RN, a nurse on its 5 Hayes Unit, has been selected as Shore Medical Center’s March Employee of the Month. Hughes has been with Shore since 2005, and an important part of the 5 Hayes team since 2013.

Kelly Duma, 5 Hayes nurse manager, called Hughes the definition of a team player.

“She is always there to lend a helping hand to her co-workers and always with a smile on her face,” said Duma. Using words like “kind” and “respectful” regarding her interactions with patients and their families, Duma said, “Hazel is a true patient advocate.”

Hughes lives in Egg Harbor Township with her husband and daughter, and when not working loves a good football game and playing Sudoku.