 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shore Nurse Hazel Hughes is March Employee of the Month

  • 0
March 2022 Hughes.jpg

Hazel Hughes, BSN, RN, of Egg Harbor Township, is Shore Medical Center’s March Employee of the Month.

 Shore Medical Center, provided

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center announced that Hazel Hughes, BSN, RN, a nurse on its 5 Hayes Unit, has been selected as Shore Medical Center’s March Employee of the Month. Hughes has been with Shore since 2005, and an important part of the 5 Hayes team since 2013.

Kelly Duma, 5 Hayes nurse manager, called Hughes the definition of a team player.

“She is always there to lend a helping hand to her co-workers and always with a smile on her face,” said Duma. Using words like “kind” and “respectful” regarding her interactions with patients and their families, Duma said, “Hazel is a true patient advocate.”

Hughes lives in Egg Harbor Township with her husband and daughter, and when not working loves a good football game and playing Sudoku.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News