 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shore Medical Center to host free lung cancer screenings March 5
0 Comments

Shore Medical Center to host free lung cancer screenings March 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center, a member of the Penn Cancer Network, along with Advanced Shore Imaging and ScreenNJ, are partnering to provide free lung cancer screening consultations at Shore Cancer Center from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5. Eligible people are invited to attend a consult with Kelsey Allen, of Shore Physicians Group.

Those who are eligible should be between the ages of 50 and 80 and are a current smoker or have quit smoking in the past 15 years. Those who meet this criteria and would like to be screened should call 609-653-3440 to schedule their consultation appointment.

After the consultation, participants will be scheduled for a free Low Dose CT scan at a later date. During the Low Dose CT scan, the patient will lie on a table for several minutes while an X-ray machine uses a low amount of radiation to take detailed images of their lungs. These screenings will take place at Advanced Shore Imaging Associates in Northfield. Screening results will be shared with participants’ medical providers, along with recommendations for any follow-up.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brigantine

Become a CERT volunteer

AMVETS New Jersey Post 911 in Somers Point is hosting a CERT training program with the Offices of Emergency Management in Somers Point and Nor…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News