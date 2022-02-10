Shore Medical Center to host free lung cancer screenings March 5

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center, a member of the Penn Cancer Network, along with Advanced Shore Imaging and ScreenNJ, are partnering to provide free lung cancer screening consultations at Shore Cancer Center from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5. Eligible people are invited to attend a consult with Kelsey Allen, of Shore Physicians Group.

Those who are eligible should be between the ages of 50 and 80 and are a current smoker or have quit smoking in the past 15 years. Those who meet this criteria and would like to be screened should call 609-653-3440 to schedule their consultation appointment.

After the consultation, participants will be scheduled for a free Low Dose CT scan at a later date. During the Low Dose CT scan, the patient will lie on a table for several minutes while an X-ray machine uses a low amount of radiation to take detailed images of their lungs. These screenings will take place at Advanced Shore Imaging Associates in Northfield. Screening results will be shared with participants’ medical providers, along with recommendations for any follow-up.