Shore Medical Center requests cards, artwork from community to cheer patients

SOMERS POINT — With visitors restricted, the holidays will be an especially difficult time for those who are hospitalized.

Shore Medical Center is looking to the community to help cheer up those patients. People of all ages, especially children, are invited to send cheerful artwork and messages of comfort to let patients know someone is thinking about them.

The items can be mailed to the attention of Patient Experience, Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, NJ 08244, or dropped off at the front desk in the hospital main lobby.

For added precaution, all cards and artwork will be quarantined before distribution to patients. For more information about Shore Medical Center, see ShoreMedicalCenter.org.