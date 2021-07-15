Shore Medical Center Names ER Nurse Carley Schell, of Margate, its July Guardian Angel of the Month

Shore Medical Center recently recognized Emergency Department nurse Carley Schell, RN, of Margate, as its July Guardian Angel of the Month for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients.

The Guardian Angel Program was established to enable members of the community to say thank you to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center.

Carley joined the Emergency Department team when she started her career at Shore Medical Center in August 2019. She worked on the front lines in the Emergency Department throughout the pandemic.

Emergency Department Nurse Manager Sherri Richmond describes Schell as a problem solver and said she is committed to patient advocacy, always putting her patients and their families first.

“Carley is caring and compassionate,” said Richmond. “She is a team player who displays a keen attention to detail, and she is well-liked and respected by her colleagues.”

Schell’s patients notice her commitment as well. A grateful patient who made a Guardian Angel donation in her honor said of Schell, “Carley is extra special and extremely efficient, thorough, professional and very pleasant. Carley is an exceptional and very caring nurse. “