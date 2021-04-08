ShopRite locations unveil special-edition Cheerios box featuring associates

On March 23, the ShopRites of Marmora, Rio Grande, Somers Point, and on March 25, the ShopRites of English Creek, unveiled a special-edition Cheerios box featuring the winners of its annual ShopRite Partners In Caring Cheerios Contest, sponsored in partnership with General Mills. It’s a tradition that recognizes associates for fighting hunger in the communities where ShopRite stores operate.

The store associates listed below are featured on the box, which was unveiled at in-store ceremonies, in recognition of their fundraising efforts to support regional food banks.

• Rio Grande Store Associates Julia Burrows and Bernadette Eichenhofer

• Marmora Store Associates Robert Caslow and Dominic Iannace

• Somers Point Store Associates Brian Davis and Terry Ramseur

• English Creek Store Associates Terri Baldwin, Ketan Raval, Lisa Ribeiro and Elaine Taylor

In addition to the unveiling, each ShopRite location presented a $500 donation to a local food bank, made possible by the prize money received from the contest. With this year’s contest theme "Ending Hunger Together" serving as the backdrop, ShopRite associates came together last September (Hunger Action Month) to collect donations at check-out, helping to raise $1 million for regional food banks in several states.