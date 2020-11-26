Sheriff and Hope I organization receive handbag donation

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Sheriff Eric Scheffler met with Jennie Ayers and received a donation of over ten handbags to be distributed by the Hope I Program to persons in need.

Ayers, along with Jane Guerrier and Joanne Giosia, are the founders of the local chapter of Handbags for the Homeless Women Program. Citizens throughout Hamilton Township and Atlantic County donate the handbags. Once the purses are received, the Handbag for the Homeless Team places much needed personal items in them and they are donated to needy persons.

Scheffler is very excited about the new partnership and said, “This will not only help the homeless population, it will enable women graduating from the Hope I Program to attend job interviews or work with a beautiful handbag to store their necessities in.”

If you are interested in donating to the project you may contact Jennie Ayers at 609-226-5741, or the Hope I Program at 609-909-7200. In addition to purses, facial wipes, shampoo/conditioner, toothbrushes and paste, deodorant, brushes, small first aid kits, razors/shaving cream, mints/gum, hand sanitizer, socks, hats, gloves, gift cards, lightweight snacks or inspirational books are welcome.