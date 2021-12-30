Senior volleyball players take a seat to compete in chair volleyball tournament

NORTH WILDWOOD — When someone says Wildwood and volleyball tournament, you might think of athletic young people battling it out on the beach.

Think again.

On a recent Tuesday in December, an enthusiastic group of players good-naturedly trash-talked their way around the North Wildwood Senior Center as they walked (a few with canes) to the court for the much-anticipated North Wildwood vs. Lower Cape Senior Center Chair Volleyball Tournament.

“This is wonderful, it’s so much fun,” said Kathy Schroeder of Wildwood. She broke her leg earlier this year, started with a walker and still uses a cane, but was ready to play.

“At first, we said ‘how are we going to play volleyball in chairs?’ ” Schroeder said. “But we really do move around.”

Chair volleyball was introduced in the two senior centers in Cape May County this year by the Stockton University Center on Successful Aging (SCOSA). SCOSA worked with Cape May County Office on Aging Director Mary Dozier, using county funds from the federal Older Americans Act to offer programs at four senior sites in the county.