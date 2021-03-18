Seal season is in full swing

Recently there have been several cases of people and their dogs getting far too close to seals, endangering the seals and themselves. Seals are federally protected animals under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Under this law it is illegal to disturb a seal's natural behaviors. Seals haul out on land to get much-needed rest after hunting and swimming long distances. The presence of people and dogs nearby causes stress and may force a seal back into the water before it is ready. Over the past week several amateur and professional photographers have been flooding social media groups with photos and videos of seals taken at a close distance, revealing exact locations of resting animals on the beach. This has attracted crowds around resting seals, causing further disturbance and harassment of the animals. A video has even surfaced of someone touching a seal. Several healthy seals have had to be relocated to remote beaches by officials at the MMSC due to the harassment by people and off-leash dogs.