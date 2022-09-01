Sea Isle City’s Shooting Stars brought out the best in the community

SEA ISLE CITY — Hoping to create a summer basketball clinic for special needs children, seasonal homeowner Mary Shields approached the City’s Department of Community Services/Division of Recreation and inquired how to make that dream a reality.

After explaining how she was involved in a similar program near her home in Pennsylvania, Mrs. Shields was assured by City officials that a special needs basketball program could – and would – be developed for the summer of 2022. Ultimately, the clinic took place on Wednesday evenings at the Dealy Field Recreation Complex during July and August.

“We were very happy to work with Mary and bring Sea Isle City’s Shooting Stars program to fruition,” said organizer Christie Ostrander, of Sea Isle’s Recreation Office. “We were fortunate that we could partner with Mike’s Seafood Run-Walk for Autism, who purchased supplies for this program through donations specifically made for the Shooting Stars.”

“We were also very thankful to receive a variety of support from local businesses, organizations and families in our community – they really showed what the spirit of Sea Isle City is all about,” added Ms. Ostrander. “We had terrific volunteers, young and old alike, who displayed a tremendous amount of kindness and commitment to the players – and the players, who had a variety of disabilities, were an inspiration to us all.”

“It was amazingly successful, said Mrs. Shields, who led each of the clinics, assisted by of a team of volunteers and employees from the Recreation Office. “The community coming together and everybody working together is what made it a success. My favorite part was watching the volunteers interact with the players – it just warms you heart, especially seeing the commitment of the young volunteers, and seeing friendships develop. I can’t put into words how special is was, but I will be back next year – with bells on.”

Sea Isle City’s Department of Community Services / Division of Recreation would like to thank everyone who showed support for the 2022 Shooting Stars program, including: Bubba Dogs Hot Dogs, The Deauville Inn, the Desiderio family, the Dreyer family, William Dengler, Fudgy Wudgy Man Ice Cream, Marlena Heller, Island Trophies, Mike’s Seafood Run-Walk for Autism, Denise Opiela, the Sea Isle City Police Department, the Sea Isle City Division of Emergency Medical Services, the Shields family, Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern, the veterans of VFW Post 1963, and VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary. Others in the community also donated bottled water, snacks and other items – all of which were greatly appreciated as well.

