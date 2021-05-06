Scout Show at Village Green, Historic Smithville

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — All are invited to the Scout Show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road.

The free outdoor expo will showcase scouting activities such as archery, map and compass, fishing, camping and pinewood derby cars. Cub Scout, Scouts BSA, Sea Scout and Venturing units are for boys and girls ages 6 to 20 years old. Families can meet scouting units from the South Jersey area, see demonstrations, participate in activities and register with a local scouting unit.

“The main purpose of the Scout Show is to share with our community the skills development and outdoor fun that Scouting has to offer. After this past year, it is time to ‘escape the indoors’ and Scouting is all about the outdoors,” said Frank Britt, co-chair of the event.

“Scouts like a fun competition to show their skills and the Scout Show is a friendly forum where they can excel. If your family is thinking about joining scouting, come to the Scout Show and see what scouting is about,” added Britt.