School supply drive
School supply drive

Sibel Alabarda, 13 years old, has been a member of the Girls Scout Troop 16263 for eight years. Due to the pandemic and closing of school, Sibel realized the hardships and social anxieties some students maybe feeling starting back to school this fall. Sibel reached out to Amber Umphlett, supervisor of Atlantic County Healthy Families, Mindy Ruiz, ERSEA Associate from Gateway Head Start program, and Stephanie Weaver from Southern New Jersey Family Medical Center, who all work directly with families in need. Sibel and the three agencies started the “Quest for Kindness” campaign by posting on social media and creating a school supply donation drive. Frank Gilliam, supervisor for the Volunteers of America Impact team answered the donation request by supplying 30 filled bookbags. Matt Batt Kia owner, Matt Blatt, and sales representative Abigail Umphlett rose to the challenge of collecting back packs at their Egg Harbor Township dealership to give to Sibel. In total Sibel has collected 86 back packs, each filled with supplies for students in Atlantic County. Sibel has already distributed 60 back packs to students in need.

The Girl Scout Silver Award, is the highest award given to a cadette girl scout, although it would be an honor to receive such an award, Sibel’s focus was on helping students get ready for the upcoming school year and making a positive impact in Atlantic County.

Volunteer of America Impact Team

Right to Left

Frank Gilliam, supervisor

Sibel Alabarda

Gerold Freeman

Heidy Barallis

Luisa Piminenta

2. Matt Blatt Kia Egg Harbor Township

Right to Left

Jeff Smith

Abigail Umphlett

Benjamin Erb

Tyler Marella

3. Sibel Alabarda dropping off back packs to EHT District to support the new Gateway Head Start preschool

program.

