School supply drive

Sibel Alabarda, 13 years old, has been a member of the Girls Scout Troop 16263 for eight years. Due to the pandemic and closing of school, Sibel realized the hardships and social anxieties some students maybe feeling starting back to school this fall. Sibel reached out to Amber Umphlett, supervisor of Atlantic County Healthy Families, Mindy Ruiz, ERSEA Associate from Gateway Head Start program, and Stephanie Weaver from Southern New Jersey Family Medical Center, who all work directly with families in need. Sibel and the three agencies started the “Quest for Kindness” campaign by posting on social media and creating a school supply donation drive. Frank Gilliam, supervisor for the Volunteers of America Impact team answered the donation request by supplying 30 filled bookbags. Matt Batt Kia owner, Matt Blatt, and sales representative Abigail Umphlett rose to the challenge of collecting back packs at their Egg Harbor Township dealership to give to Sibel. In total Sibel has collected 86 back packs, each filled with supplies for students in Atlantic County. Sibel has already distributed 60 back packs to students in need.