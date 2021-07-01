'Salute to Stockton’ summer lecture series opens July 9

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University faculty and staff members will discuss the history of South Jersey chicken farms started by Holocaust survivors, the roots of gospel music and Stockton’s upcoming 50th anniversary at the 24th annual “Salute to Stockton” educational summer lecture series hosted by Shirat Hayam Synagogue in Ventnor, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave.

All lectures are free, open to the public, and held on Fridays at 7 p.m. prior to the Sabbath services. Question and answer sessions will follow.

“For almost a quarter of a century, Shirat Hayam and the former Emeth Shalom have partnered with Stockton University to bring a lecture series of the highest caliber which illuminates the best of our Atlantic County community. We are thrilled to welcome our esteemed guests and look forward to offering this engaging series to all,” said Shirat Hayam Spiritual Leader Cantor Jaqueline Menaker

The schedule is as follows:

July 9 – Gail Rosenthal, executive director of the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Center at Stockton will talk about the research and upcoming fall exhibit on the history of Jewish survivors of the Holocaust after World War II who lived in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties. The first phase of the exhibition will highlight six families who settled on chickens farms.