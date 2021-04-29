Run To Remember: Patrick Corcoran and the 74 Lost Sailors

On Sunday May 30, the third annual Run to Remember will be held in North Wildwood to benefit our veterans and those that have lost loved ones in service to their county.

Sponsorships categories:

GOLD: $500, name and logo on event shirts and web site

BLUE: $300, name on event shirts and web site

WHITE: $100, name on event shirts

Gift cards or any other donated items will be used to support veterans and race winners. This run supports a great cause for our veterans who have guarded our boarders and protected our country. Primary project will be a “Gold Star Family” monument to be constructed in North Wildwood, along with other local veteran ventures.

We hope that you can sponsor and join us on Sunday, May 30 to honor those who have protected us. Please send donations and sponsorships to Tom Corcoran, 354 Newgate Road, Langhorne, PA 19047. For more information, visit NWWVetRun.com.