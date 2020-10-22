Revere Native Selected to Serve Aboard Oldest Commissioned Warship Afloat: USS Constitution

BOSTON - Logistics Specialist 1st Class Soeun Chea, a native of Revere, Massachusetts, recently checked on board USS Constitution, Oct. 7.

“Getting these orders was tough, it’s a small command, but I’m very excited to be here and be back at home,” said Chea.

Chea, a 1997 graduate of Cathederal High School, has served in the Navy for 18 years. His previous commands include USS Vandegrift (FFG 48), Navy Recruiting District New England and Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11.

Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.