Retitle assets after a death

The death of a loved one is obviously a difficult event to endure. It can become all-consuming and often at the expense of other day-to-day matters that need to be addressed. With the death of a loved one, new matters arise that need to be handled as well. There are so many phone calls that need to be made and letters that need to be sent. Unfortunately, sometimes we simply get tired of dealing with everything that needs to get handled and we just stop altogether. While I certainly understand the reasons why, it is really important that these matters get handled today and not put off until some date in the future that usually never comes until it becomes an even bigger problem.

An all too frequent scenario I see is when a spouse passes and leaves their assets to the surviving spouse. The surviving spouse then leaves those assets in joint names or their deceased spouses name. When an older spouse passes, it is common for the surviving spouse to be close in age to the spouse that passed. Often, after the death of a spouse, the surviving spouse’s health begins to decline as well. I’m not sure if it’s the grief, the new “routine” in their life, or simply a broken heart. Regardless, many times that spouse only survives a few years after their deceased spouse. When that happens, and the original spouse’s assets were not retitled, it can become an even more difficult process for the heirs.

Here is the way a typical scenario can play out. Dad passes and leaves everything to mom. Mom calls everyone she can think of but misses several important things. Mom passes and the heirs now, while in a state of mourning, have to try to settle her affairs. The problem is that they now also have a much harder time than mom did when she settled dad’s affairs because they have several more steps to go through since mom never retitled some of dad’s original assets. Mom unknowingly made a difficult job even harder on the heirs by not getting everything transferred over when her husband passed.

Here is a list, in no particular order, of what needs to be done after someone passes to help you during this difficult time.

1. Contact the funeral home and make arrangements. Don’t forget to consider veteran’s arrangements if applicable. Ask them to help you get additional copies of the death certificate. You almost always need more copies than you think.

2. Call your attorney. There are many legal things that may need to be addressed, and your attorney can tell you which ones apply to you.

3. Contact Social Security. Your benefits may change after a spouse’s passing so you’ll need to notify them ASAP.

4. Review/cancel their health insurance. If insurance is provided by a former employer, you will need to contact them.

5. Contact your spouse’s pension company if applicable.

6. Notify the life insurance company and file a claim. This is typically a very easy process so don’t put this one off for later. The sooner you get the funds the better to help you with all of the expenses.

7. If your spouse was a veteran, then you should contact the VA to see if there are any benefits payable to you.

8. Notify banks (change account names), credit cards (remove spouse or close accounts), mortgage companies, insurance companies and all other important bills (change into your name only).

9. Contact your CPA to discuss all of the issues unique to this tax year. This is a great time to retain a CPA if you’ve been doing it yourself. Now is not the time to go it alone.

10. Contact your financial advisor. You will need to change account titles, file beneficiary paperwork for IRAs, 401k(s), etc.

11. Retitle any assets (real property, cars, etc.) in your spouse’s name to your own.

12. Prepare and probate the estate. Your CPA or attorney can often help with this step.

13. Update your own estate plan. If your spouse was your beneficiary, then you’ll need to update all of your accounts, insurance policies, estate documents, etc. in order to reflect your new beneficiaries.

Just as important as all of these items are, it’s equally important to understand the things that you shouldn’t be doing as well. Do not do the following things.

1. Don’t make big decisions that you are not required to make. You don’t need to decide to keep or sell the house and move away right now. You need time to adjust to your new situation and snap decisions could be regrettable ones if they’re made without a “clear head.”

2. Don’t make major purchases. This is a time when I often see people spend more money than normal. Sometimes it’s due to a lack of focus on finances and sometimes it is due to wanting to “live for today.” Either way, now is a really important time to focus on your finances, and not let them get away from you.

3. Don’t be quick to give away money, or “stuff.” Often, I see clients giving away larger gifts to children after a spouse passes including their own or the deceased spouse’s possessions. First you need to fully understand your new financial situation before you can adequately access whether or not these gifts make sense. Giving away a spouse’s possessions needs to be well thought out. If not, family rifts can occur because your spouse may have had conversations with children regarding certain possessions that you might not be aware of.

It’s important to have a checklist to follow during this difficult time in order to keep a bad situation from becoming worse. I hope this helps.