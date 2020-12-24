 Skip to main content
Retirement of Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office detective
Retirement of Atlantic County Sheriff's Office detective

On Thursday, Dec. 17, Sheriff Eric Scheffler announced the retirement of Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office Detective Douglas Herbert.

Scheffler said Detective Herbert was hired by the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office in 1990 and assigned to the Courts and Transportation Unit. In May of 2006, Herbert was transferred to the Fugitive/Warrants Unit as a plain-clothes detective tasked with locating and arresting fugitives from justice. In February of 2010, Detective Herbert was assigned to the United State Marshall Service NJ/NY Regional Fugitive Task Force where he focused on the apprehension of violent offenders nationwide. Scheffler said that Herbert also served at the Lead Range Master for the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Scheffler said Detective Herbert has been an outstanding officer and always did whatever was asked of him. Scheffler continued by saying Herbert was the recipient of many prestigious awards to include the Gallantry Star, three Exceptional Service Awards, five Exceptional Arrests Awards from the Marshall’s Service and was named as the Outstanding Law Enforcement Professional by the NJ/NU Crime Clinic in 2014.

He will be truly missed said Sheriff Scheffler. Detective Herbert came to work every day for 30 years with one purpose in mind, to protect the citizens he served to the best of his ability. Scheffler wished him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.

