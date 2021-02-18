Remembering the contributions of Black residents — A look back at Atlantic County history

JIM USRY started his career as an educator and was known as "Big Jim." He stood at 6-foot, 6-inches tall and was remembered as a man who never raised his voice. His career started in the classroom, and eventually he became superintendent of the Atlantic City school system. This led him into politics, and he became the first African American mayor of Atlantic City.

CLAIBORN MORRIS CAIN contributed to the Atlantic City African American community and touched the lives of many people. His many accomplishments, enjoyed by many, included starting the Arctic Avenue YMCA, which became the headquarters for many organizations that were not able to meet on the other side of Atlantic Avenue. In addition he saw the need for improved housing and the raising the standards of infrastructure for the African American community.

DR. H. DONALD MARSHALL was a well-respected physician by all his peers in the medical profession. In addition to his involvement in the community, he and Dr. Hurlon Scott lobbied to have the National Negro Association have its annual convention in Atlantic City. Not surprisingly, obstacles were put in their way. Scott, besides caring for the community, provided housing for entertainers who were not allowed to stay in the hotels on the southside.

Founded in 1913, the Atlantic County Historical Society has been preserving historical materials in its library and museum since. Every week, Wednesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it opens its doors to share these collections with anyone who is interested. The society building is at 907 Shore Road in Somers Point. More information is available at www.atlanticcountyhistoricalsocietynj.org and on Facebook, or by calling 609-927-5218.

In honor of Black History Month this article will feature some of the local individuals who contributed to the culture of the Afro/American community.

SARA WASHINGTON was the founder of the Apex News and Hair Company. She was honored at the 1939 New World's Fair as one of the most distinguished business woman for the empire she built that catered to the needs of women in the Afro/American community. She also trained many of the women to be hair stylists and beauty consultants so that they could have jobs which gave them pride and status.

JOHN HENRY "POP" LLOYD was inducted into the baseball Hall Of Fame in 1977 in Cooperstown, New York. Pop's position was shortstop and he was considered one of the greatest to play that position. Honus Wagner another great player said it was an honor to be compared to him. He ended his career playing for the Atlantic City Bacharach Giants in 1932 with a lifetime batting average of 368. Driving on the White Horse Pike, one can see Pop Lloyd Stadium.

JACOB LAWRENCE one of the nations most respected Afro/American artists of the 20th Century, was born in Atlantic City in 1917 and was hailed as one of the foremost modern American Painters and a major Chronicler of Black American life.

ART DORRINGTON became the first black hockey player to sign a National Hockey League contract when he joined the New York Ranger Organization in 1950. Art played for the Atlantic City Seagulls of the Eastern Hockey League and in 1990 created an a hockey foundation to teach children from low income families how to play the sport.

RALPH HUNTER SR. founded the African American Heritage of Southern New Jersey and was supported by a coalition of area businesses, educators, collectors and community residents. Over 30 years ago Mr. Hunter began a collection of Afro/American artistic and media images that educated the visitors on the culture of that community and inspired the creation of a museum.

HORACE BRYANT SR. moved to Atlantic City in 1939 and became involved in local republican party politics. He ran for a local office in 1948 and 1950 . He was unsuccessful in these efforts, however he was the first Afro/American to do so. At this point Mr. Bryant switched parties and became active in both local and state levels. He led the effort to integrate the Atlantic City theaters in the 1950's.

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON was a national track star who, when he attended Atlantic City High School was recognized as being among the top all-around sport figures. In the National All-Around Track Championship in 1942 he was the winner in 10 events and became a candidate for the 1942 Olympics, but with the advent of World War Two prevented him from participating.

JIM USRY started his career as an educator and was known as "Big Jim". He stood at 6' 6" tall and was remembered as a man who never raised his voice. The career that started in the classroom and eventually he became superintendent of the Atlantic City school system. This led him into politics and he became the first Afro/American mayor of Atlantic City.

CLAIBORN MORRIS CAIN contributed to the Atlantic City Afro/American community and touched the lives of so many people. His many accomplishments were enjoyed by many such as; starting the Arctic Avenue YMCA which became the headquarters for many organizations who were not able to meet on the other side of Atlantic Avenue. In addition he saw the need for improved housing and the raising the standards of infrastructure for the Afro/American community

.DR. H. DONALD MARSHALL was a well respected physician by all his peers in the medical profession. In addition to his involvement in the local community, he and Dr. Hurlon Scott lobbied to have the National Negro Association to have their annual convention in Atlantic City. Not surprising, obstacles were put in their way. Dr. Scott, besides caring for the community provided housing for entertainers who were not allowed to stray in the hotels on the southside.

There are many more outstanding members of the Afro/American community who deserve mention and will do so in future articles.