Reich report

Happy New Year! Clients, for obvious reasons always ask what my thoughts are for the markets and the economy going forward. I wish I had that answer, but since I sadly can’t predict the future, I can only give my best guess as to how I see things and what the possible effects could be this year. This week I thought I would cover what my personal thoughts are regarding the markets and the economy in general and how I see it playing out in 2022.
2021 exceeded most everyone’s expectations so far. As of the day I’m writing this, the DOW is up over 15.5%, the S&P is up 24% and the NASDAQ is up 17.7%. While I expected a good year, this performance exceeded my projections. Since we had such a good year, many investors are starting to get concerned with how high the markets can go before we see a substantial correction. The often-recited concern is due to the fact that we are at or near a record high. It’s important to understand that while markets go up and down, they have always trended higher over time. Due to this fact, we would expect markets to be at or near an all-time high frequently. The S&P alone has had well over a thousand record highs since the 1950s. Don’t assume that because the markets are high that it will lead to a near term decline. There is data to suggest that years in which the S&P hits a record high more than 50 times in a year (like 2021) that the following year on average has seen a slight decline. That said, I do not believe that will be the case for 2022.
2022 will most likely see more volatility than normal. My thinking for this is because we have multiple events happening at once-COVID-19 and all the variants, mid-term elections, elevated political unrest, the list goes on. That said, it is impossible to overlook the fact that we have poured a nearly unimaginable amount of liquidity into the system since the start of the pandemic. We added a fraction of this much liquidity during the financial crisis in 2008, which was done over multiple years, and it took about 5 years for it to work its way through the system. We added 4x that amount in less than 1 year this time around. All of that liquidity is still working its way through the system which should support the economy and the markets for the foreseeable future. For this reason, I expect 2022 to be a decent year for the markets though there are a host of things that could easily change that view. I do not feel markets are near a bubble at this time. My reasoning is because we have far more liquidity and lower interest rates today than we did during the financial crisis.
Inflation is probably my biggest concern at this point. I don’t believe the argument that supply chain issues are causing a temporary spike in inflation. While that might be a small contributing factor, clearly both the administration and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy are what I think is causing the inflation spike and I do not believe it’s temporary. I think we might see 3-5 years of elevated inflation. I would look for the Fed to raise interest rates multiple times in 2022. They need to get moving quickly on controlling inflation though if they don’t want it to get out of control. I would expect supply chain issues to continue until roughly the 4th quarter of 2022.
Housing is a tougher one to predict. I originally said the peak has already passed (I said August 2021), and I expected prices to start declining late this year. My reason for possibly delaying this timeline is due to inflation. Real estate is typically a desirable asset in an inflationary period so we may see 1-2 more years of elevated values. Just know that it won’t last forever without some sort of price correction in the next 2-5 years.
I think if you are looking for specific sectors to perform well in 2022, I would continue to say that I like energy as I did in 2021. I also like financials due to a potential rise in interest rates. I am also favoring value stocks over growth, and in particular, I like higher dividend payors due to the expectation for bonds to struggle in the near future. If inflation is higher and interest rates are going up, then I’m not a big fan of bonds right now. I like dividend payors because I would expect only equities to outpace inflation and the dividends could potentially help increase those returns. If you have to own fixed income, look towards municipals or bank loans. I think the weakness in the bond markets will cause more people to stay with equities which is one of the reasons I think 2022 may be decent for equity returns.
I hope this helps but remember it is only my personal opinion. I hope my predictions work out as well as they did in 2021 but only time will tell.
