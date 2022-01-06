Reich report

2022 will most likely see more volatility than normal. My thinking for this is because we have multiple events happening at once-COVID-19 and all the variants, mid-term elections, elevated political unrest, the list goes on. That said, it is impossible to overlook the fact that we have poured a nearly unimaginable amount of liquidity into the system since the start of the pandemic. We added a fraction of this much liquidity during the financial crisis in 2008, which was done over multiple years, and it took about 5 years for it to work its way through the system. We added 4x that amount in less than 1 year this time around. All of that liquidity is still working its way through the system which should support the economy and the markets for the foreseeable future. For this reason, I expect 2022 to be a decent year for the markets though there are a host of things that could easily change that view. I do not feel markets are near a bubble at this time. My reasoning is because we have far more liquidity and lower interest rates today than we did during the financial crisis.