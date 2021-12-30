Reich report

A “confidence score” is what the Monte Carlo simulations are trying to predict for a retiree. A retiree might, for example, have a score of 85% confidence that their plan will work out the way they hoped. So far, Monte Carlo simulations sound pretty good right? Here is where the issues start. While Monte Carlo can account for a whole host of different variables, there are a few major ones that it cannot account for and they can be so large as to render the data near useless. These limitations include but are not limited to:

3. While investor behavior is a major issue in relying on Monte Carlo, the biggest issue in my opinion is magnitude of failure. If I told you that you had a 60% chance of having a successful outcome, would you be confident in your plan? Probably not. Most people try to achieve as high of a confidence score as possible. In order for most investors to feel confident, they like to see a score well into the 90-95% range. After all, a 95% chance of success is a lot more comforting than 60% right? In order to go from 60% to 95% you would likely be required you to make significant changes to your goals. Here is where I feel Monte Carlo falls short and it is the reason I do not use it in my retirement projections. What if I told you that of the 40% of the time your plan “failed” it did so by less than $1,000, 90% of the time? To put it another way, let’s say you lived exactly the way you wanted to live in retirement for 30+ years but your goal was to have $1,000,000 at the end of your life but in reality you only had $999,000. Would you say that your retirement plan failed? No, of course not. It’s only $1,000 over your long retirement after all. The problem is that any failure, even by $1 is considered a failure under a Monte Carlo simulation. The is known as magnitude of failure. The inability to distinguish between failing by $1 or $1,000,000 is the biggest limitation of Monte Carlo simulation confidence scores.