Reich report / The new federal stimulus package

First, what’s in it for individuals? I’m sure everyone has heard by now that a second stimulus check is on the way, but this time it’s for $600 vs. $1,200 the last time. Also, there is a chance that it will be $2,000 depending on how the Senate votes regarding a proposed change that came in after Congress’s approval. Who is eligible to receive the $600? Like last time, the income limits have remained unchanged. You will receive a check if you are a single tax filer and make under $75,000 per year, a joint filer making under $150,000 per year or a Head of Household making under $122,500 per year. If you have children under age 17, then they will also receive $600 if you are eligible yourself. If you are over the income limits, you may still get a check if you have enough dependents. Say you are married and have 3 kids and would be eligible for a total of $3,000 ($600 x 5), but you made a little over the $150,000 joint filer limit. In this case, the calculation is based on your income. Let’s assume your income is $175,000, and less the $150,000 limit, you would be over by $25,000. To calculate the reduction, you would divide $25,000 by $100 then times that number $5, which would total $1,250. Therefore, your benefit of $3,000 would be reduced by $1,250 and the total amount received would be $1,750. You would still get a benefit; it would just be reduced.