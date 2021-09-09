Reich report - Alternative investments

Last week we discussed the importance of understanding correlation. Today we will cover “alternative investments,” which are often used to add non-correlated assets into a portfolio. The definition of alternative investments is very broad. Essentially it encompasses anything that isn’t stocks, bonds, or cash. Traditionally, alternative investments were mostly “private” investments, meaning that they were not just offered to the general public. Investors had to “qualify” in order to buy them. This means that they had to have either a certain level of assets or income or both. The reason for the restrictions was because many of these investments lack liquidity. Unlike traditional investments, private investments can’t just be sold at any time. There is typically a window of time in which sales can be made, and also limits on the amounts that can be sold. Because of the lack of liquidity, regulators want to know that you have the ability to “tie up” the investment for a set time period. There may also be limits on the minimum amount you can invest as well. These restrictions are put in place because most of these investments are not subject to the normal regulation of other investments. Today, there are what is referred to as liquid alternatives. Liquid alternatives are public versions of the private investments. Anyone can typically buy them since they are traded openly and are completely liquid at any time.