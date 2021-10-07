Register now for Atlantic Cape’s Oct. 15 golf tournament fundraiser

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Help raise funds to support students in their academic pursuits by registering now for the 2021 Atlantic Cape Community College Scramble ‘FORE’ Scholarships Golf Tournament Friday, Oct. 15 at Cape May National Golf Club.

Last year’s tournament raised over $48,000 for student aid. Proceeds from this year’s event will support scholarships for those pursuing training in offshore wind technologies and drone programs.

In addition to prizes for the top 7 tournament winners, giveaways, 50/50 raffle, and a variety of skill challenges like closest to the pin and longest drive, there is a hole-in-one challenge with a $25,000 prize.

Golfers can check in starting at 10 a.m. and pick up their boxed lunches provided by Bill’s Corner Deli. The tournament is a scramble format with a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m.

Snack and beverage stations will be positioned throughout the course, and a specialty cocktail bar is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The event concludes with a barbecue-style afterparty provided by Matt’s Family Barbeque.

Player fees are $175 per person or $600 per team of four. Not a golfer? Individuals and businesses can also support the event through sponsorship and advertising opportunities ranging from $200 to $5,000.