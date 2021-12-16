Red Cross: Donors needed now to address historically low blood supply

Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.
Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in New Jersey from December 17 to January 2:
Atlantic County
Absecon
12/22/2021: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Legion Post 28, 560 New Jersey Avenue
Egg Harbor Township
12/26/2021: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Avenue
Mays Landing
12/17/2021: 9 a.m. — 7 p.m., The Presbyterian Church of Mays Landing, 6001 Main Street
Northfield
12/23/2021: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road
Pleasantville
12/20/2021: 1:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Pleasantville Recreation Center, 411 Brighton Avenue
Somers Point
12/22/2021: 7 a.m. — 5 p.m., VFW Post 2189, 500 Bethel Road
Cape May County
Cape May
12/30/2021: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Erma Volunteer Fire Company, 415 Breakwater Road
Cape May Court House
12/21/2021: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Cape May, 101 S. Main Street
12/30/2021: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church Street
North Wildwood
12/28/2021: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Avenue
Wildwood Crest
12/27/2021: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company, 7100 Pacific Avenue
Save time during donation
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
For more information, visit RedCross.org.