Protect your finances while having a Merry Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! That is until you get the bills in January. Christmas is definitely my favorite time of the year. Not because of the presents (no really) but because there is a different vibe to the world. Everyone seems nicer, and you actually feel different. I try really hard to be mindful of keeping that attitude all year. That happy mindset changes for some of us when the fun is over, and we are not only back to reality but now we have a lot of extra bills too. Keeping your budget on track is key to helping you not go into debt during the holidays. What are the best ways to keep a budget and still have a great holiday season?

The first way to plan for the holidays is to start saving early. Remember the old “Christmas Club” savings accounts? You put in a little money each week and by the end of the year you had all of your money saved for gifts. This is something that needs to make a comeback! Setting up an auto-transfer each week from your checking account etc. to a separate account that is used only for the holidays is a great way to stay out of debt after the holidays are over. Even just $10 a week means $520 to spend at the end of the year. $20 will give you $1,040. Whatever you want to spend, just divide that number by 52, and that’s what you need to save each week. Saving in advance is only part of the equation. All of that is wasted if once we start shopping, we start using our credit cards. If you want to be poor for the rest of your life, credit cards are a great way to keep you there. Use debit cards only for your holiday shopping. If you haven’t saved the money before the holidays, then you can’t spend it, period. I know that doesn’t help you for this year since you’re just reading this a few weeks before Christmas, but implement this system Jan. 1 in order to be prepared for next year.