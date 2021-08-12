Positioning portfolios for higher taxes

Lastly, while it might not seem to be a direct correlation to your portfolio, estate taxes can play a major factor in the tax your heirs may someday pay. It’s a good idea to review with your estate planning attorney how a potential rise in these rates combined with lower thresholds could affect your personal situation.

The reality is that higher taxes rarely have the intended effect. If tax rates on investments rise, investors could simply hold onto those assets longer or plan for reduce their effects now. I don’t believe that the government will see much if any of the intended tax windfall from raising taxes. I think a smarter strategy is keeping tax rates low but enforcing the rules better. I would lastly caution investors to not rely too heavily on what happened during any specific past periods of increasing taxes alone since the tax effect is part of a combination of many economic factors happening simultaneously and those factors are rarely the same at any given time. As always, you should consult with your tax advisor and financial advisor before making any changes to your portfolio.

