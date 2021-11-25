Pilgrim Paddle and Bridge Walk/Run

The 13th annual Pilgrim Paddle will be held 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25. The event is an approximate 3-1/2 mile row for VanDuyne surfboats, Crew Shells, SUP’s and prone paddleboards. New for 2021 is a 3-mile fun run. The rain date is Saturday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m.

Pilgrim Paddle Row

The row will start from the Upper Township municipal beach in Beesleys Point, rowing around Drag Island by the Garden State Parkway, and then returning to the start. It is open to anyone who would like to row or paddle.

It is anticipated that beach patrols and alumni boats from Wildwood, Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Upper Township and Long Beach Island will be in the event. All are welcome.

Bridge Walk/Run

Bring your family, friends and neighbors Thanksgiving morning for some fresh air and a great view of the lifeguard boat race. This is a free, non-competitive community event open to all. Scavenger Hunt lists will be available for kids and kids at heart.

Route: Start at Beesleys Point Park bike ramp on Harbor Road in Beeslys Point, take Parkway Bridge pedestrian path across to Somers Point and back. Walk or run at your own pace.