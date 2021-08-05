 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peter Elco named Absecon Citizen of the Year
0 comments

Peter Elco named Absecon Citizen of the Year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
080521-cat-gal-elcophoto

Former Absecon Mayor Peter Elco

Peter Elco has been chosen as the 2021 Absecon Citizen of the Year, committee officials in the Absecon Republican Club, which sponsors the program, announced recently. The former longtime mayor of Absecon was selected by a panel of all past honorees.

The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the nominee’s contribution to the city and the Atlantic County community.

A celebration dinner will be Monday, Aug. 30, at Villa Rifici with social time at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. For reservations and more information, contact Sandy at Sandy208@verizon.net.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News