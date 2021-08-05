Peter Elco named Absecon Citizen of the Year

Peter Elco has been chosen as the 2021 Absecon Citizen of the Year, committee officials in the Absecon Republican Club, which sponsors the program, announced recently. The former longtime mayor of Absecon was selected by a panel of all past honorees.

The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the nominee’s contribution to the city and the Atlantic County community.

A celebration dinner will be Monday, Aug. 30, at Villa Rifici with social time at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. For reservations and more information, contact Sandy at Sandy208@verizon.net.