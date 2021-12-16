Perskie family expands scholarship endowment at Stockton

The Hon. Steven P. and Barbara Perskie of Margate, and their children and spouses, Joseph and Pamela Perskie, David and Amy Perskie, and Bethany Perskie and Jason Shelly, have expanded a Perskie scholarship endowment at Stockton University.
The newly named Perskie Family Endowed Scholarship will incorporate and increase funds from the Marvin D. Perskie Memorial Scholarship that Perskie endowed in 1982 in honor of his uncle, a former state Assemblyman.
Steven Perskie was the first president of the Stockton Foundation, and as a young Assemblyman lectured at the newly opened Stockton State College in 1971. In November, he received the Hughes Center Honors Lifetime Achievement Award from the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton.
Perskie authored the 1977 Casino Control Act that established Atlantic City’s casino industry. He served in both the state Assembly and Senate, and later was appointed a Superior Court Judge. He also served as Chief of Staff to Gov. James J. Florio and chairman of the N.J. Casino Control Commission.
“I talked to the children and asked if they would join us with a family contribution,” Perskie said of the new $25,000 gift agreement. “A friend and his wife also made a contribution, and we would encourage others to help us support Stockton students. We hope this relationship and connection with Stockton will continue on to the next generation.”
Perskie’s son, David, said the endowment expresses the Perskies’ strong sense of family and public service.
The scholarship is awarded annually to full-time undergraduate students with a grade point average of at least 3.5 who have demonstrated an interest in pursuing careers in either law or public health and safety with a preference for students from Atlantic or Cape May counties.
Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said he recalled as a student attending a lecture given by Perskie at Stockton and being impressed by his passion and message of service.
“Your family legacy is second to none,” Kesselman said. “Your name will be associated with Stockton forever. This is an honor for us.”