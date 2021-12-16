Perskie family expands scholarship endowment at Stockton

The Hon. Steven P. and Barbara Perskie of Margate, and their children and spouses, Joseph and Pamela Perskie, David and Amy Perskie, and Bethany Perskie and Jason Shelly, have expanded a Perskie scholarship endowment at Stockton University.

The newly named Perskie Family Endowed Scholarship will incorporate and increase funds from the Marvin D. Perskie Memorial Scholarship that Perskie endowed in 1982 in honor of his uncle, a former state Assemblyman.

Steven Perskie was the first president of the Stockton Foundation, and as a young Assemblyman lectured at the newly opened Stockton State College in 1971. In November, he received the Hughes Center Honors Lifetime Achievement Award from the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton.

Perskie authored the 1977 Casino Control Act that established Atlantic City’s casino industry. He served in both the state Assembly and Senate, and later was appointed a Superior Court Judge. He also served as Chief of Staff to Gov. James J. Florio and chairman of the N.J. Casino Control Commission.