Participants sought for survey on A.C.
Participants sought for survey on A.C.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — If you’ve visited Atlantic City in the past two years, The Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University (LIGHT) wants to hear from you.

LIGHT is conducting a survey about preferences and perceptions of gaming, hospitality and tourism in Atlantic City. It takes about five minutes to complete.

Participants who complete the survey before Feb. 15 will be entered to win a $50 Amazon gift card. The link to the survey is Stockton.edu/light/research.html.

