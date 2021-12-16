'Old Growth' Forests in southern New Jersey: Go Green Galloway

All of this is controversial, and many voices will be heard about how to handle or not handle our forests. We have inflicted many changes to the landscape, some of which we can take measures to repair. We have a few small areas of old-growth forest that should be left alone to study how they somehow managed to survive and perform their ecosystem functions without our help or interference.

The only “help” we need to provide there is to keep invasive plants in check that have crept in through imports from all over the world and delivered into these woods by birds, mammals, wind and water. We can try harder to keep off-road vehicles from causing excessive damage in these areas. Also, to be vigilant about keeping deer numbers within limits, since we have removed most of their predators.

The deer will destroy the dynamics of the young seedling growth; altering the progression of the forest cycle. Other than that, we can learn a lot from the ancient old-growth forests by studying them and enjoying them responsibly. We can further endeavor to help today’s forests to survive and thrive through the years into the healthy, dynamic and sustainable old-growth forests of the future.

If you know of a place or places where bits of old growth forest may still exist, contact Go Green Galloway at the info below, or the Old Growth Forest Network at OldGrowthForest.net.

