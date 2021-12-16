'Old Growth' Forests in southern New Jersey: Go Green Galloway

When European explorers and settlers came to New Jersey some 400 years ago, they found ancient forests with huge trees that were several centuries old. These trees were cut down with great abandon, for ship building, construction timber, firewood, charcoal for the industrial furnaces of iron and glass works, and to clear the land for farming and grazing.
The entire ecosystem above and below ground was drastically altered by these actions. Erosion, loss of soil structure, introduction of invasive species plants, sedimentation of streams and rivers, etc. were some of the changes.
New Jersey has very little true old growth forest left today, mostly in northern counties. In South Jersey, there is mainly just the Bear Swamp area of the Glades Wildlife Refuge in Gloucester County. This area of old growth is within about a 350-acre portion of Downe Township. Some trees are up to 400 years old. There are oaks, hollies, cedars, black gum, sweet bay magnolia and tulip trees that grow to canopy height; and others that grow in the understory area.
There is an interesting 25-acre tract in Haddon Township of Camden County called Saddler’s Woods. This remains old growth forest because of Joshua Saddler, a former slave. Joshua made a covenant in the 1800’s that requested that all his heirs must not cut down the trees. So today, with the help of the Saddler’s Woods Conservation Association, this area of primarily oak, tulip and beech trees remains safe from logging and development.
There is even a part of the Cape May National Wildlife Refuge called the Great Cedar Swamp, that qualifies as an old growth area.
Since New Jersey was colonized so early and widely, most of the forest areas have been cut several times over. It is hard to define any more what a mature forest is, but most researchers consider that older trees do a better job at storing carbon, are more resilient to climate changes, protect more native plant and animal species, and create more underground networks of life-support microbial and beneficial fungi connections. Much of the carbon sequestration occurs in dense root structure as the trees age and the above ground growth begins to slow.
If trees are “harvested” for timber sales, etc., then some woodlands managers consider 100 year old trees too slow growing to leave grow longer. This is part of a debate over forest management. Other factors under consideration are that many areas that were once logged out all at once grew back in the same generation. This often leads to an uneven forest structure with too much canopy and too little understory, shrub and herbaceous balance. This is where active forest management comes in. In some ways, this allows for correction of some of the mistakes of the past. Plant species selection, measures for more resilience to climate change problems like sea level rise, salt water intrusion and wetlands loss; and reintroduction of native biodiversity after removal of invasives.
All of this is controversial, and many voices will be heard about how to handle or not handle our forests. We have inflicted many changes to the landscape, some of which we can take measures to repair. We have a few small areas of old-growth forest that should be left alone to study how they somehow managed to survive and perform their ecosystem functions without our help or interference.
The only “help” we need to provide there is to keep invasive plants in check that have crept in through imports from all over the world and delivered into these woods by birds, mammals, wind and water. We can try harder to keep off-road vehicles from causing excessive damage in these areas. Also, to be vigilant about keeping deer numbers within limits, since we have removed most of their predators.
The deer will destroy the dynamics of the young seedling growth; altering the progression of the forest cycle. Other than that, we can learn a lot from the ancient old-growth forests by studying them and enjoying them responsibly. We can further endeavor to help today’s forests to survive and thrive through the years into the healthy, dynamic and sustainable old-growth forests of the future.
If you know of a place or places where bits of old growth forest may still exist, contact Go Green Galloway at the info below, or the Old Growth Forest Network at OldGrowthForest.net.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, entvironmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.