 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
October golf tournament to benefit Atlantic Cape students
0 comments

October golf tournament to benefit Atlantic Cape students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation plans to hold its 2021 Scramble ‘FORE’ Scholarships Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 15, at Cape May National Golf Club in Cape May. Long-time partner and advocate of the Atlantic Cape Foundation, CMNGC will host the tournament to raise funds to support student scholarships, specifically for those pursuing Nursing and Health Sciences programs.

The tournament will follow a scramble format, beginning with a shotgun-start at 11:30 a.m. Player fees, which include a complimentary gift, beverages, lunch and awards dinner, are $175 for an individual golfer or $600 per team of four. Golfers can participate in a variety of skills challenges, including closest-to-the-pin, chipping, putting, and longest drive contests. Individuals and businesses can also support the event through sponsorship opportunities ranging from $200 to $5,000. Last year’s tournament raised nearly $49,000 for student aid. To secure a sponsorship or register your team online, visit atlantic.edu/golf.

Located on Route 9 near renowned Victorian Cape May, and centrally located along one of the world’s most famous bird migration flyways, Cape May National has been recognized as one of the most naturally beautiful courses in the United States.

For sponsorship or player registration information, contact Maria Kellett at 609-463-3670 or mkellett@atlantic.edu.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brigantine

You’re not over-insured

Life insurance is often a topic almost as polarizing as annuities. People either love it or hate it. I’m still surprised whenever people have …

Brigantine

The importance of family meals

According to the National Survey of Children’s Health, “Teens who regularly have meals with their family are less likely to get into fights, t…

Brigantine

European vacation in 1920

  • +2

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News