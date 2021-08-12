October golf tournament to benefit Atlantic Cape students

The Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation plans to hold its 2021 Scramble ‘FORE’ Scholarships Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 15, at Cape May National Golf Club in Cape May. Long-time partner and advocate of the Atlantic Cape Foundation, CMNGC will host the tournament to raise funds to support student scholarships, specifically for those pursuing Nursing and Health Sciences programs.

The tournament will follow a scramble format, beginning with a shotgun-start at 11:30 a.m. Player fees, which include a complimentary gift, beverages, lunch and awards dinner, are $175 for an individual golfer or $600 per team of four. Golfers can participate in a variety of skills challenges, including closest-to-the-pin, chipping, putting, and longest drive contests. Individuals and businesses can also support the event through sponsorship opportunities ranging from $200 to $5,000. Last year’s tournament raised nearly $49,000 for student aid. To secure a sponsorship or register your team online, visit atlantic.edu/golf.

Located on Route 9 near renowned Victorian Cape May, and centrally located along one of the world’s most famous bird migration flyways, Cape May National has been recognized as one of the most naturally beautiful courses in the United States.

For sponsorship or player registration information, contact Maria Kellett at 609-463-3670 or mkellett@atlantic.edu.