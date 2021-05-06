OceanFirst Bank facilitates grants for the arts totaling $100,000

Red Bank — In coordination with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, OceanFirst Bank has helped 17 local 501C3 organizations, who have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic crisis, obtain a COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Grant (SBRG).
The COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Grant Program, made available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, has provided flexible funds to benefit FHLBNY members’ small-business and non-profit customers.
OceanFirst Bank was proud to facilitate another round of the Small Business Recovery Grant opportunity, primarily focusing on art organizations in the Bank’s footprint that have been impacted by COVID-19. The Bank is excited to announce that the following organizations have each been awarded a SBRG:
• All Saints Community Center
• Bay Atlantic Symphony
• Brick Children’s Community Theatre
• East Lynne Theater Company
• Greater Ocean City Theatre Company
• HOPE Sheds Light
• Jazz Arts Project
• Millville Development Corporation
• Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts
• South Jersey Jazz Society
• South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble
• Success 1st
• The Oceanaires Barbershop Chorus
• The Strand Theater
• Ventnor City Cultural Arts Center
• Young Audiences Arts for Learning NJ & Eastern PA
• Zzak G. Applaud Our Kids Foundation Inc
For more information about the SBRG program, visit fhlbny.com. For information about OceanFirst Bank products and services, visit oceanfirst.com.
OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.5 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.