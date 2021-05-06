OceanFirst Bank facilitates grants for the arts totaling $100,000

Red Bank — In coordination with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, OceanFirst Bank has helped 17 local 501C3 organizations, who have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic crisis, obtain a COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Grant (SBRG).

The COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Grant Program, made available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, has provided flexible funds to benefit FHLBNY members’ small-business and non-profit customers.

OceanFirst Bank was proud to facilitate another round of the Small Business Recovery Grant opportunity, primarily focusing on art organizations in the Bank’s footprint that have been impacted by COVID-19. The Bank is excited to announce that the following organizations have each been awarded a SBRG: