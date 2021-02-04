Ocean holds great potential for carbon reduction

• The bill would strengthen U.S. leadership in international ocean governance at a time when transboundary pressures on our ocean demand a coordinated response. These actions would both strengthen U.S. security and promote a resilient global ocean for the 21st century. This includes ratification of the United Convention on the Law of the Sea to further our environmental, social and economic goals regarding international fisheries management while improving our ability to engage in disputes over navigational rights, treaty interpretations and military exercises in coastal areas.

A very simple yet profound part of this proposal is the explanation of “blue carbon.” This is a major beneficial aspect of the struggle against climate change. Blue carbon ecosystems, like salt marshes, marine plants and sea grasses etc. absorb carbon dioxide at up to four times the rate of trees and other terrestrial plants. When healthy, these systems help reduce flooding and erosion while providing a nursery for marine life. Phytoplankton may be the most valuable and indispensable plant life of all; accounting for about half of the photosynthetic activity and half of the oxygen production on Earth, yet comprising only 1% of global plant biomass. This bill supports efforts to understand, map, protect and restore these ecosystems, with priority for projects that would protect fish and wildlife habitat and benefit lower income communities. Federal cooperation would be improved and much needed funding would be secured for the protection and restoration of these critical habitats. A grant program would be established for wetlands restoration that would sequester CO2 and reduce methane emissions, with a goal of restoring 1.5 million acres of coastal wetlands over 10 years.