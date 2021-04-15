'Nothing Matters' returns to East Lynne Theater Company

The setting is Ambrose Bierce's room in Washington, D.C., in early July 1898. Seeking Bierce's advice on how to be a better writer, Amanda Wentworth intends to merely drop off samples of her work, but ends up having a lively discussion with this fascinating journalist who worked for William Randolph Hearst, along with other newspaper publishers. Bierce's philosophy was "nothing matters," but of course, many things mattered to him. He was known as "the wickedest man in San Francisco" because he pursued the truth no matter who was the target of his journalist wit and humor. Having fought in the Civil War, his stories based on the experience are especially poignant, and "An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge" is considered by many scholars to be one of the best short stories ever written. His most famous book, "The Devil's Dictionary," was named one of "The 100 Greatest Masterpieces of American Literature" by the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration in 1976, and Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Zweig wrote that it is "probably the most brilliant work of satire written in America. And maybe one of the greatest in all of world literature."