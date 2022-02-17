NJ Human Services opens college scholarship program for blind, deaf-blind and visually impaired students

TRENTON — Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced students can now apply to the 2022 Board of Trustees Scholarship program, which provides college scholarships to individuals who are blind, deaf-blind and visually impaired.

The program, run by Human Services’ Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CBVI), is open to high school seniors and college students, of any age, who are registered to attend the 2022-2023 academic year. Students must be active or eligible CBVI clients. For full eligibility requirements please visit here.

“We have seen the impact this program has among blind, deaf-blind and visually impaired individuals in advancing their career and academic goals,” said Acting Commissioner Adelman. “We are proud to launch this program once again for the 2022—2023 school year and look forward to receiving applications to help the next generation of students.”

Four privately funded scholarships will be available, with awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. Each scholarship will be awarded to a student who best fits the qualifications.

Available scholarships are:

The Nathan & Sally Rogoff Scholarship for Academic Excellence

· Amount: $1,000

· Sponsor: NJ Commission for the Blind & Visually Impaired (CBVI) - Board of Trustees

· Award is based on in order of priority: Response to essay questions, GPA, SAT score, strength of letters of recommendation, involvement in extra-curriculum activities and volunteer/community service.

The Caroline Rose Foster Scholarship for Independence and Self-Determination

· Amount: $1,000

· Sponsors: The CBVI Board of Trustees

· Award is based on in order of priority: Response to essay questions, strength of letters of recommendation, GPA, and SAT score.

The Cathy and Herb Bodensiek Scholarship for Students Majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) or Business Administration

· Amount: $2,000

· Sponsor: Estate of Herb Bodensiek

· Award is based on in order of priority: Candidate must major in STEM or Business Administration, response to essay questions, GPA, SAT score, strength of letters of recommendation, involvement in extra-curriculum activities and volunteer/community service and financial need.

The Mary Louise Buckley Scholarship for Students Majoring in Health Services or Communications

• Amount: $5,000

• Sponsor: Estate of Mary Louise Buckley

• Award is based on in order of priority: Candidate must major in Health Services or Communications, involvement in extra-curriculum activities, volunteer and community service activities, response to essay questions, GPA, SAT score, strength of letters of recommendation and financial need.

Interested applicants must have a minimum GPA of 2.5 for all scholarships.

“Having access to college education opens opportunities and beneficial experiences that would otherwise have not been available. We understand the impact financial burden can have in limiting this,” said Deputy Commissioner Elisa Neira. “We are happy to provide the opportunity to help reduce financial burden for blind, deaf-blind and visually impaired students pursing higher education so they can experience these benefits.”

“We are delighted to once again make this program available, as we have done for over 20 years, and help advance higher education for students who are blind, deaf-blind or visually impaired,” CBVI Executive Director Dr. Bernice Davis said. “All should have the financial means necessary to pursue education. I urge CBVI clients to check their eligibility and apply.”

Applications and supporting documents must be submitted on-line or e-mailed as an attachment by or before April 20 to CBVI.Scholarship@dhs.nj.gov.

Selected scholarship winners will be recognized during an awards ceremony.

For questions or additional information, email Pamela.Gaston@dhs.nj.gov.