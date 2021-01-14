NJ DHS announces 2021 NJ Teen Media Contest

TRENTON — New Jersey Human Services today announced teens across the state can begin submitting entries for the 26th Annual New Jersey Teen Media Contest, which highlights Human Services’ mission to support families, especially during these challenging times.

The contest, run by Human Services’ Division of Family Development, is open to all New Jersey middle and high school-age children. This year, the contest will once again accept entries in the hand-painted/hand-drawn and written word categories.

The 2021 contest challenges teens to illustrate – through art or the written word - how they and their loved ones have supported each other through all of the changes that have happened this year, from remote schooling to finding new ways to stay connected to friends and family.

“These have been challenging times and so much has changed in the world around us,” Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said. “From spending time with our families and loved ones while socially distanced to doing activities on a computer we usually do in-person, this year affected us all in many ways. With that in mind, we again look forward to the creativity of New Jersey teens and to celebrating their talents.”