New to the zoo: 'Roos, emus and toucans too

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Soon visitors to the Cape May County Park & Zoo will experience a world away with the opening of two new habitats and the welcoming of three new species: red kangaroos, emus and Toco toucans.

A 12,000-square-foot exhibit is in progress in the location previously occupied by the muntjacs, adjacent to the wallaby exhibit, which will host five red kangaroos and two emus. The addition of the two species will expand the Australian theme for the zoo.

“The red kangaroo is a completely new animal to the Cape May County Park & Zoo,” park Director Ed Runyon said. “We already have wallabies, which are a close relative, but the kangaroo is a much larger animal, standing nearly 6-feet tall. And emus blend nicely with kangaroos, which will add an exciting element to the habitat as they coexist together.”

Additionally, the construction of the habitat will feature new, state-of-the-art elements including stainless mesh fencing, which has a dual purpose of being stronger than typical fencing, and also enhances the visitor experience as it is easier to see through.

The zoo will also welcome two new Toco toucans to another new habitat, featuring 6,500 cubic feet of indoor and outdoor space, including open air for flying, branches, perches and ropes.