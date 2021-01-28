New teenage baseball league seeks players

Margate Little League is starting a new teenage division for baseball and is seeking interested players. The league is hoping to give more teens the opportunity in continuing to play competitive baseball outside of the high school experience in keeping the kids actively playing baseball.

The juniors and seniors division will play at the 60/90 distance. The juniors division will be open to ages 12 to 14 and the seniors division will be open to ages 13 to 16. This Margate league is open to residents of Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties.

This new teenaged division is in addition to the intermediate 50/70 section (ages 11 to 13) that is also available that is a great transitional league helping to ease the 60/90 division distance used for older ages and high school teams and ease transitioning to older player levels with larger field dimensions that the juniors and seniors will use.

Ultimately, Margate Little League is organizing this effort to allow players from Atlantic and Cape May County to continue playing baseball at the older ages in a competitive manner. Registration is now open and winter workouts starting as the teams are developing.

Interested players/parents should contact Margate Little League ASAP for more info and we will direct you accordingly as league registrations are already under way. For info and online registration, MargateBaseball–NJ on Facebook or email margatebaseball@comcast.net.