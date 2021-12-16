New Jersey American Water urges customers to prepare pipes for winter weather

· Protect your pipes and water meter. Wrap exposed pipes with insulation or use electrical heat tracing wire; newspaper or fabric might also work. For outside meters, keep the lid to the meter pit closed tightly and let any snow that falls cover it. Snow acts as insulation, so don't disturb it.

· Drain all outdoor garden hoses, roll them up and store them inside to prevent cracking. If you have an indoor valve for the outside faucet(s), shut it off and drain water from pipes leading to the faucet(s).

· Turn off and drain your irrigation system.

· If you are going to be away for a few days or more, leave your thermostat at 55 degrees to prevent freezing.

· If no one will be home for an extended period during the winter months, consider contacting New Jersey American Water at 800-272-1325 to turn your water off and hire a plumber to drain your system. By doing this, there will be no water in your pipes to freeze if your furnace stops working.

When temperatures are consistently at or below freezing: