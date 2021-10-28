New Jersey American Water reminds customers about payment assistance programs and upcoming information sessions

In addition, New Jersey American Water and NJ SHARES will be hosting a virtual information session for customers about its payment assistance programs on Nov. 22 from 5 to 6 p.m. During this live session, representatives from both organizations will provide information about payment arrangements and budget billing, and H2O program eligibility requirements and benefits. A demonstration of the application process will also be shown, as well as answers to commonly asked questions. Participants will also be able to ask questions live during the event. More information can be found on the “Bill Paying Assistance” page of the company’s website at newjerseyamwater.com.

Through the company’s H2O Help to Others Program, customers meeting lower income requirements can qualify for grants of up to $500 to help pay their indoor water bill. Qualified customers also have the opportunity to receive up to 100 percent discount on their monthly fixed service charges for water and/or wastewater.

Customers interested in learning more about the program and its qualifications are encouraged to contact the program administrator, NJ SHARES, directly at 877-652-9426, or online at njsharesgreen.org.