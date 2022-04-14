New Jersey American Water launches Customer Advisory Map

CAMDEN — New Jersey American Water announced the launch of a new and improved customer advisory map on the company’s website. This user-friendly map allows New Jersey American Water customers to view any active events or other issues within their area that may impact their water service.

“We are committed to providing exceptional customer service and are constantly looking into ways to improve,” said Thomas Shroba, vice president of Operations at New Jersey American Water. “This enhanced customer advisory map is an invaluable tool for our customers that allows them to see what events are happening in their area that may impact their water service.”

The map replaces the company’s outage map that has been used on the New Jersey American Water site for many years.

“All of this information has always been available to our customers, but never in such an easy-to-use fashion,” added Shroba. “Customers now can search their address and see if there are any active service alerts impacting their area as well as the estimated restoration times.”

Customers are also encouraged to log onto MyWater and update their account, so the company knows how to reach them as needed for any updates specifically related to their property. After updating their information, customers can also opt-in to receive water service-related notifications the way they want to via phone, text, or email.

Last year, New Jersey American Water shared that customers can report an outage or urgent water service issue by clicking on the “report an emergency” icon on the top right of newjerseyamwater.com or by visiting emergency.amwater.com.

The Customer Advisory Map can be found at newjerseyamwater.com/alerts. Since its launch last week, more than 500 customers have accessed the map.