New energy efficiency programs approved for Atlantic City Electric customers

More certified professionals and skilled trade workers will be needed to launch these programs and complete energy efficiency projects across the region. Atlantic City Electric plans to invest $600,000 in workforce development efforts to support local workers and new businesses. The company will also expand its existing workforce development programs to support careers in energy efficiency.

“Atlantic City Electric’s energy efficiency programs are important for our South Jersey residents,” said Albert Kelly, president and CEO of Gateway Community Action Partners. “When it comes to equity for families with limited incomes these diverse set of programs make a difference. Opportunities to save money on their electric bill go a long way for families struggling to make their rent or to purchase groceries. We welcome the benefits of these programs which are consistent with our mission to provide services that improve the quality of life and promote self-sufficiency.”