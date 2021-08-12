Nearly 100-year-old author to hold book signings in Cape May

CAPE MAY — Two months before he will mark his 100th birthday, local author Jacob Schaad Jr. will present a reading and signing of his published book that offers explanations of why a historic highly acclaimed college collapsed in its 102nd year.

The book, titled “Swedes And Deeds The Ups and Down Of Upsala College,” takes the reader from the days of the Swedes huge migration to the middle of the United States in the 19th century and then to New Jersey when older Swedish-Americans, already settled here, convinced those in higher education to start a college in New Jersey.

The free reading and discussion period to follow will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 at the Cape May Lutheran Church at 509 Pittsburgh Ave., Cape May. Schaad, a former resident of Cape May who now lives in Middle Township, spent 12 years at Upsala as its publicist and uses those years and personal interviews and research as the basis for telling the story of the college’s colorful and contributory past as the first Lutheran-supported college to be started in the northeast.