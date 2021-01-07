NAMI annouces educational program

The National Alliance on Mental Illness has announced its free monthly educational series for the first half of 2021. Meetings are the fourth Monday of every month, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. All meetings will be via Zoom until the time comes when it is safe to do them in person.

• Jan. 25: Learn about AtlantiCare and its mental health services. Sharon Repko, clinical director, acute psychiatric services, and screening coordinator; Gloria Seel, senior director, addiction; and Angelo Adson, senior director clinical, will share information on their services and answer any questions you may have.

• Feb. 22: Ray Royster and Shavonne Davis will speak on the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Victim Witness program and how it relates to mental health.

• March 22: Ascenda; learn about the major mental health illnesses and treatments available.

• April 26: Specialty care; Speaker Shannon Casserly discusses early onset psychosis, how to recognize it and what you can do.

• May 24: Mental Health Association of Atlantic County; learn about the free services available to Atlantic County residences.