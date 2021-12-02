Mayor William J. Pikolycky elected NJLM President

He served as Woodbine councilman from January 1979 until his election to mayor in November 1990. He is chair of the Pinelands Municipal Council and a member of the Pinelands Commission. He is on the Board of Trustees for Sustainable Jersey. He has been a member of the New Jersey Water Association since 1991. He has also been involved with the MidAtlantic Pilots Association and the AOPA. He is a member of the New Jersey Farm Bureau. He served as president of the New Jersey Conference of Mayors in 2005, and now serves as a director. He was also past president of the Cape May County League of Municipalities. He served on the Board of Directors for the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage and is now on the advisory board of the Anne Azeez Instructional Site of Stockton University, which is also located in Woodbine. He is on the Board of Trustees of the Woodbine Developmental Center.