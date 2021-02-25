Mark Giannantonio named chair of Stockton LIGHT advisory board

Galloway Township — Mark Giannantonio, President and CEO at Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City has been named the new chair of the Advisory Board of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) in the School of Business at Stockton University.
Giannantonio has been an active member of the LIGHT advisory board since its inception in 2010. His appointment as chair was approved by the board’s executive committee and announced at the Advisory Board meeting Feb. 18.
“Giannantonio’s years of experience as a CEO in the Atlantic City casino Industry and his connection to Stockton as an alumnus make him uniquely qualified to lead the advisory board,” said Alphonso Ogbuehi, dean of the School of Business at Stockton.
Giannantonio said he is delighted to have been asked to serve as the LIGHT Advisory Board Chair.
“I look forward to working with the distinguished members of the Advisory Board and Stockton University faculty in advancing public policy regarding the gaming, hospitality and tourism industries in New Jersey,” Giannantonio said.
LIGHT coordinator Jane Bokunewicz said she looks forward to working with Giannantonio and the board as the industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been a challenging time and I hope LIGHT, working with Mark and the board, can be a light that helps guide the industry to new prosperity,” Bokunewicz said.
The LIGHT Advisory Board draws on the wisdom, experience and perspective of more than 30 industry leaders to help advance LIGHT’s mission of contributing to the economic vitality of the Atlantic City region and New Jersey. LIGHT conducts industry focused research, sponsors seminars and training classes, and interacts with the business community.
Giannantonio succeeds Mark Blum, former publisher of The Press of Atlantic City, who has left the area to become Director of Business Operations at The Buffalo News.
Blum said he joined the LIGHT Board several years ago because he was deeply committed to helping develop and improve the local economy.
“Going forward, I know that Mark Giannantonio, who is one of the most passionate and capable people that I met in Atlantic City, will make a positive difference as your new chair,” Blum said.