Mark Giannantonio named chair of Stockton LIGHT advisory board

Galloway Township — Mark Giannantonio, President and CEO at Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City has been named the new chair of the Advisory Board of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) in the School of Business at Stockton University.

Giannantonio has been an active member of the LIGHT advisory board since its inception in 2010. His appointment as chair was approved by the board’s executive committee and announced at the Advisory Board meeting Feb. 18.

“Giannantonio’s years of experience as a CEO in the Atlantic City casino Industry and his connection to Stockton as an alumnus make him uniquely qualified to lead the advisory board,” said Alphonso Ogbuehi, dean of the School of Business at Stockton.

Giannantonio said he is delighted to have been asked to serve as the LIGHT Advisory Board Chair.

“I look forward to working with the distinguished members of the Advisory Board and Stockton University faculty in advancing public policy regarding the gaming, hospitality and tourism industries in New Jersey,” Giannantonio said.

LIGHT coordinator Jane Bokunewicz said she looks forward to working with Giannantonio and the board as the industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.