Marine Mammal Stranding Center celebrates 43 years

Brigantine — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is celebrating a milestone in the month of March — 43 years of continuous operation rescuing stranded and otherwise distressed marine mammals and sea turtles in the state of New Jersey. Since 1978 the MMSC has responded to over 5,600 whales, dolphins, seals and sea turtles that have come ashore.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is the only facility in the State of New Jersey dedicated to the rescue of these aquatic species, relying heavily on donations, grants, fundraisers and gift shop purchases to continue providing life-saving efforts for these fragile animals. Without the tireless work of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, there would be no one to rescue sick and injured marine mammals and sea turtles on our beaches.

A shining example of the dedication of the MMSC and its staff recently transpired on February 12, when a female pygmy sperm whale stranded in Strathmere in the middle of a winter storm. Despite the treacherous roads and harsh weather conditions, MMSC staff and volunteers responded to the scene to render aide to the struggling whale. Stranding Technician Troy Platt, wearing a dry suit, stayed in the frigid waters for two hours holding the whale upright so she would not drown in the rough surf, while sleet pelted down on them. Despite the rescue team’s best efforts, the whale died on the beach.