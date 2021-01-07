Manna at the Shore fights food insecurity with donations to five local nonprofits

NORTHFIELD — Beth Israel’s social action program, Manna at the Shore, has donated to five area nonprofits to help combat food insecurity in Atlantic County. Recipients of the grants include A Meaningful Purpose, Grace Place, JFS Food Pantry, Sister Jean’s Kitchen, and the South Jersey AIDS Alliance.

To keep its volunteers safe during the pandemic, Manna was unable to prepare meals. However, the virus hasn’t stopped Manna from fulfilling its mission to feed those in need. A portion of funds historically used to prepare meals has been donated to agencies that are doing the essential work of food distribution.

A Meaningful Purpose is a local farm that serves as an animal rescue, a platform for sustainable, organic farming and an employer for individuals with special needs. The nonprofit was founded by local restaurateur Cookie Till of Steve and Cookie’s along with partners Lenny Varvaro and Beth Senay on Reed’s Farm in Egg Harbor Township. Its mission is rooted firmly on the foundation of an inclusive society where everyone is respected, valued and has choices to lead a holistic and dignified life.